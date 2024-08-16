Alien: Romulus Isn't Based On The '90s Dark Horse Comics – But It Sure Feels Like It

This article contains mild spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

Despite being around for 45 years, the Xenomorph and the "Alien" franchise have never completely lost its unique quality. Instead of an endless glut of sequels, remakes, reboots, and other assorted franchise-exhausting traps that have happened to many other great series, "Alien" has always been treated with a degree of respect. The film series is remarkably filmmaker-driven, with each successive director bringing their own sensibilities and interests to their installments without worry about some rigid narrative canon or house style. The Alien is a mutating, consistently surprising organism, and the franchise has been allowed to change along with it.

This idea-first approach has extended to the franchise's tie-in material, be it novels like "Aliens: Original Sin" or video games like "Alien: Isolation." That game in particular was initially rumored to be a large influence on the latest cinematic iteration of the Xenomorph: Fede Alvarez's "Alien: Romulus." While Alvarez has been vocal about his love of the video game and the easter eggs in "Romulus" that pay homage to it, his film is not at all an adaptation of the game; Rain (Cailee Spaeny) is not revealed as Amanda Ripley, in other words.

"Romulus" is instead a deliberate smorgasbord of the entire "Alien" franchise to date, making either references or concrete ties to just about every movie in the series. It also, like its "Isolation" Easter eggs, takes into account some ancillary material. This is why "Romulus" feels especially like a big-screen version of the various Dark Horse Comics tie-in series from the late '80s and '90s. While none of these comics are strictly canon, they introduced some great concepts to the "Alien" lore, and at least one of these happily shows up in "Romulus."