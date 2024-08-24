One Despicable Me Movie Stands Above The Rest On Rotten Tomatoes

Because of its current dominance in the world of kiddie entertainment, it may take a moment's reflection to recall that Chris Renaud's and Pierre Coffin's 2010 animated film "Despicable Me" once felt the slightest bit subversive. The main character of "Despicable Me" was the Eastern European supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) who aimed to commit visible acts of spiteful villainy. His latest plan was to steal the moon out of the sky, merely for the infamy it would garner him.

"Despicable Me" takes place in a world that's overrun by villains, thieves, and superpowered monster people, but is seemingly absent of heroes. It won't be until later sequels that a crime-fighting MI-6-type organization would come into play. Later still, Gru would renounce his villainy and become a dippy suburban dad to a trio of precocious girls. In "Despicable Me 4," Gru also has a wife and an infant son.

The central feature of the "Despicable Me" films, of course, are Gru's Minions, an army of yellow-skinned Twinkie-like gnomes who chitter in their own personal language and are easily distracted by snacks and butt jokes. The Minions have become one of the most recognizable cartoon characters of 21st century and are either amusing or horrifying, depending on whether or not you have kids. They became so popular, in fact, that they have now been featured in two movies of their own.

As of June, 2024, there have been six "Despicable Me"/"Minions" features, and they have all been box office hits. Collectively, they have earned $5.4 billion. Weirdly, though, none of them have been hugely well-reviewed. Mostly, they're considered amusing slapstick distractions, rather than meaningful pieces of art. According to Rotten Tomatoes, though, at least one "Despicable Me" movie has received more positive notices than any other. The first still reigns supreme.