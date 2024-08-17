This Wayans Bros Comedy Is Standing Strong In Netflix's Top 10 Charts

Keenan Ivory Wayans' 2004 comedy "White Chicks" was an oddity when it was released, and it's just as much an oddity now. The plot revolves around a pair of Black, male FBI agents who have to, for contrived reasons, disguise themselves as young, wealthy white women, and the comedy stems entirely from racial and gender juxtapositions the men experience. While there may have been an opportunity to write a penetrating criticism of race and gender, the filmmakers took no opportunities to be even the slightest bit profound. That, at any rate, seemed to be the critical consensus on "White Chicks," which was widely lambasted and was even declared by many to be one of the worst films of its year.

And yet, and yet ... it keeps on drawing people in. As of this writing, "White Chicks" is the highest-rating comedy film on Netflix in the United States. Either the film has a lot more nostalgia power than casual observers understand, or something about the Wayans' comedy is speaking to a new audience. At the very least, "White Chicks" boasts a fantastic supporting cast, including "Girls 5-Eva" star Busy Phillips, Jessica Cauffiel, Jennifer Carpenter, and the amazing Terry Crews.

Nostalgia may be accounting for more popularity than we assume, however. "White Chicks" came out at a time when "edgy" humor was in vogue and a lot of comedians were attempting to be as shocking as possible with their conceits and gags. Keep in mind that Wayans also put together the first two "Scary Movie" movies, as well as the heist movie "Little Man" about an adult dwarf who poses as an infant to pull off scams. Perhaps in 2024, audiences are in the mood for something deliberately politically incorrect, and "White Chicks" certainly fits the bill.