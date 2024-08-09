Horror Sequel Crawl 2 Is Finally Happening With An Unexpected Setting
Aquatic horror has provided us with some all-time great flicks, especially when looking at all of the homages and blatant knock-offs in the wake of "Jaws." Trying to evoke the feeling of Bruce the shark attacking a boat is one thing, doing it well is something else entirely. For the most part, filmmakers have accepted that "Jaws" was lightning in a bottle and chosen to take a different approach to apex predators in the water, embracing the B-movie sleaze of old-school monster movies and delivering a story as bonkers fun as terrifyingly exhilarating. While it's highly unlikely a person will be attacked by a shark, bear, alligator, or bear hopped up on cocaine at any point in their lives, the possibility is still greater than a zombie apocalypse or a werewolf.
In 2019, Alexandre Aja kicked things up a notch with "Crawl," a thrilling, blast-and-a-half flick about a young woman trapped in a house filled with alligators when she tries to rescue her father from his house amid a hurricane. In his review for /Film, Chris Evangelista wrote the following:
"The gators are perfect villains – unsympathetic, monstrous creatures who want nothing more than to devour in alarmingly violent ways. But the film is so small-scale – there are about six characters, total – that there's not enough gator violence to spread around. You might find your inner bloodlust craving more hapless idiots to show up at the flooding house, just so the alligators can chomp on them...but it's not to be. Oh well – there's always 'Crawl 2: See You Later, Alligator.'"
Well, Chris, your wish is Alexandre Aje's command. Because according to The Hollywood Reporter, "Crawl 2" is officially happening.
Come on, Crawl 2. Give us sewer gators!
The Hollywood Reporter says that Paramount Pictures is deep in development on "Crawl 2,' and the studio is hoping to start principal photography later this fall. Alexandre Aje is slated for a return to the director's chair, with the script coming from Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan ("Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension," "Project Almanac"). Aja made his breakthrough with the ultra-violent "High Tension" before tackling the remake of Wes Craven's "The Hills Have Eyes." Even more exciting, horror maestro Sam Raimi is back to produce "Crawl 2" alongside Aja and Craig Flores. Instead of revisiting Florida or even a Category 5 hurricane, the creative team is tackling a whole new location.
"Crawl 2" is heading for New York City!
Per the THR sources, the sequel film will center on the "urban dangers" of New York City, but there's no word on what that means. Will there be a rat infestation running wild and destroying everything in their wake? Will the family of the baby bear cub Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dumped in Central Park enact revenge? Or will the film pull a full-on "Alligator" from 1980 and give us sewer gators?! I am praying for the latter because there is nothing I want more than to watch a crowd on New Year's Rockin' Eve suddenly have to climb on cars because there are gators coming out of the sewers and chomping ankles.
This is a developing story, so keep your eyes on /Film for more updates as they become available.