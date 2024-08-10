Deadpool & Wolverine Continues A Chris Evans Marvel Record That Will Be Hard To Beat

The Marvel Cinematic Universe did not invent the post-credits scene, but it did popularize and standardized it in superhero blockbusters to the point where audiences are now expected to stay through the credits lest they miss out on some surprise, some tease of what is to come in the next movie, or simply a funny gag.

Some of the post-credits scenes in the MCU are good, great even, and some are terrible and a waste of time. We have met many MCU characters directly through post-credits scenes, starting with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, and a few have made repeated appearances, but only one actor's had the honor of appearing in the most post-credits scenes. No, it's not Jackson, even if he kickstarted the Marvel post-credits scene trend in the first "Iron Man." Instead, the party in question in Chris Evans, whose hilarious cameo in "Deadpool and Wolverine" added to his MCU record for appearing in the most post-credit scenes with a total of seven appearances.

Evans' first post-credits scene was in "Captain America: The First Avengers," which was essentially just a proper trailer for "The Avengers." He later appeared with the rest of the titular team in the post-credits scene in "The Avengers" eating shawarma. We next saw Evans' Captain America in a post-credits scene when he showed up at the end of "Ant-Man" with a tease for "Captain America: Civil War," a movie that also ended with a cameo from Evans' Captain America during a mid-credits scene. After that came "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which had one of the funniest post-credits scenes in the entire MCU. Lastly came "Captain Marvel" and a post-credits scene that included Evans and most of the Avengers as it set up "Avengers: Endgame" — which brings us full-circle back to "Deadpool & Wolverine."