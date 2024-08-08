Borderlands Ending Explained: It's Not Your Vault

This article contains major spoilers for "Borderlands."

The "Borderlands" series of video games are a unique breed: they can be thought of as action-oriented shooters, or they can be considered as character-based RPGs. Like so many "open-world" games of the last decade or so, they're structured in such a way that you could either spend your time curating a character and gallivanting across the wasteland of Pandora, or you could jump right into story-based missions and follow a scripted tale like the single-player games of old.

"Borderlands," the feature film adaptation, cannot possibly replicate the open-world aspects of the video game, so it must by default hone in on those story missions. As such, director and co-writer Eli Roth (with Joe Crombie officially co-credited on writing duties) attempts to distill the expansive universe of the "Borderlands" series into a coherent movie, and at least where coherence is concerned, does a pretty decent job.

While generic and derivative, the story of "Borderlands" the movie gains some points by not centering around some young 20-or-30-something hero, but instead puts the middle-aged Lilith (played by Cate Blanchett) front and center. Like so many films about older, more mature characters, "Borderlands" becomes more interesting when it's not some young upstart fighting for justice and freedom, but rather a veteran who's seen it all fighting for their own redemption and discovering new depths (and, in this case, special abilities) within themselves in the process.