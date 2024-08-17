The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Monty Python And The Holy Grail

I think it's fair to say that Monty Python movies, much like the TV show from which they sprung, are all great. The absurdist brilliance of "Monty Python's Flying Circus," which ran on the BBC from 1969 to 1974, saw comedians John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam rewrite the rules of comedy. Alongside regular collaborators Carol Cleveland and Connie Booth, the Monty Python troupe established themselves as true comedic geniuses, leading to a run of feature films that remain just as beloved to this day as the "Flying Circus" itself.

Chief among those films is 1975's "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," a deconstruction of the British national identity by way of an irreverent retelling of Arthurian legend. The film was and is much more than its oft-quoted catchphrases would suggest, with the Python boys turning their subversive eye towards British history and sending up the very foundation of the country whose mid-century customs they'd so successfully skewered with their TV show.

So enduring is "The Holy Grail" that it remains just as beloved almost a half-century since it debuted. Yes, it's been nearly 50 years since the Python lads delivered this classic, which immediately raises the question, for anyone who hasn't checked in a while, whether any of them have been cast into the Gorge of Eternal Peril in the interim. Well, we've got a lovely list below of "Holy Grail" actors who haven't yet kicked the bucket — which could easily be the basis of a terrible Python sketch in and of itself. Either way, we hope there's enough absurdity in such a thing for the boys to allow it, and so, much like King Arthur, we embark on this most sacred quest.