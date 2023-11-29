Spamalot Review: The Monty Python Musical Gallops Back Onto Broadway

If you want a risk-taking Broadway musical that weaponizes disco-glamour to tell a story of crumbling democracy, I hope you already invested in a ticket to the immersion of "Here Lies Love" in its dying breath. If you want a work of artistic and personal self-reflection, see the "Merrily We Roll Along" revival. But if you hunger for Broadway-based belly laughs, you have two musical options: "Gutenberg! The Musical!" or the "Monty Python's Spamalot" revival.

"Lovingly ripped off" from the 1975 "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" as well as other "Monty Python" media, "Spamalot" (the book, music, and lyrics written by troupe member Eric Idle, music co-credited to John Du Prez) reigned for 1,575 performances from its 2005 Broadway premiere. Transported from the Kennedy Center run in May 2023, this Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre serves up the oldies with adequate variance to its secondhand Pythonesque humor.

From the moment the Arthurian tale opens with an irrelevant Finland number, anyone who has not seen anything "Monty Python" is in for hijinks. Then the real tale starts when King Arthur (James Monroe Iglehart, a kingly charmer, yet too restrained here) prances in on his invisible horse, followed by his harried squire, Patsy (Christopher Fitzgerald), clopping two halves of a coconut for sound effects. After recruiting a Round Table of trusty knights and spending merriment at the Las Vegasized Camelot (lit splendidly by Cory Pattak's lighting design), God (a voice cameo by Steve Martin, fixing a holy feast out of three minutes) peers down from the heavens to bequeath the knights a quest: find the Holy Grail. Draw a plot map of "Spamalot" and you'll get crayon squiggles of sketch-by-sketch shenanigans and off-tangents, though the ending is a tenfold tidier than the movie's.