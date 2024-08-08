Some Major Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Details Have Been Revealed By An Unlikely Source

This article contains (likely) spoilers for "The Rings of Power" season 2.

Soundtracks are a big part of what brings a story to life — nowhere more than in Middle-earth. Howard Shore's award-winning score for Peter Jackson's trilogy is an iconic part of the "Lord of the Rings" experience. Bear McCreary's musical compositions for Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series, while newer, are already a fantasy staple, as well. They're also a body of work that is about to get a lot bigger when season 2 arrives on August 29, 2024.

In preparation for the new music, the streaming studio released the 25 names of the songs that will be on the digital track list, which will be released for fans' listening pleasure on August 23, six days before the season premieres. With so many titles, it's no surprise that there are also some light spoilers in the mix. This isn't anything new. Older "Star Wars" fans will remember when the original motion picture soundtrack for "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace" (which ended up being George Lucas's lowest-ranked "Star Wars" film) gave a blow-by-blow reveal of the plot, including blatant, story-ruining spoilers about "Qui-Gon's Noble End" and "Qui-Gon's Funeral."

The upcoming season of "The Rings of Power" has similarly titled spoilers aplenty. While none of them go quite so far as to give away character deaths, they do connect to many important plot lines and even hint at some unexpected faces. For those of you who don't want to spoil the viewing experience, this is where you should click away. Everyone else, let's dig into the titles and see what hints and insights they reveal for JD Payne and Patrick McKay's quickly unfolding Second Age story.