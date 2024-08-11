A Gross Garbage Scene In Bones Had The Cast Surrounded By Bugs And Carcasses

Turns out, there actually is something deadlier than "Garbage Day" in the best worst Christmas slasher ever, "Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2," and that's "Garbage Day" in the world of "Bones." According to Paul Ruditis' book "Bones: The Official Companion," the show's production team went above and beyond to make the trash in "The Boy in the Shroud" convincingly foul and odorous. That meant surrounding the cast with actual bugs and (to be crystal clear, non-human) carcasses. In the words of prop master Ian Scheibel:

"When the scene was first shot the cast and crew were joined by thousands of maggots, flies, beetles... and a few turkey carcasses. A lot of the disgusting close-up shots were shot several weeks later — the shots that looked like old meat mixed with Jell-o were, in fact, just that."

Literal hazardous waste material aside, "The Boy in the Shroud" also finds Bones down in the dumps emotionally when the primary suspect in the case turns out to be a foster kid just like her. As might be expected, though, our rarely-forthcoming hero keeps her feelings to herself, which leads to her butting heads with her new boss, Cam. (Bear in mind, at this point Tamara Taylor's "wisecracking pathologist" was only meant to be a glorified guest star on "Bones" and not a longterm player.) Of course, with a little assist from Booth, they're eventually able to iron out their differences and even take the next step on their journey to becoming committed work buddies.

Such was the "Bones" formula in a nutshell: One minute, it would make you want to hurl; the next, it was working overtime to get you entangled in your emotions.