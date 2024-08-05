M. Night Shyamalan's Original Ending For The Village Was Too Controversial

Major spoilers ahead for "The Village."

Often cited as one of the first real indications that writer/director M. Night Shyamalan was losing his touch, the 2004 film "The Village" was famous for its divisive twist. After spending the entire movie in a secluded 1800s community, it's revealed that the film actually takes place in the present day, and the village's youths are unwitting prisoners of a living history museum. Blind villager Ivy (Bryce Dallas Howard) briefly escapes the town and gets help from a 21st century park ranger employed to guard the perimeter, but she doesn't figure out the truth and returns home none the wiser. The village's founders are able to keep the lie going long after the credits roll.

It's bleak and unsatisfying, sure, but as the years go by a lot of viewers have come around to it. /Film's chief film critic Chris Evangelista defended the movie in 2017, calling it "a beautiful, melancholy film that dares to end on a note that's simultaneously negative and hopeful; an ending not easily shrugged off or pushed aside."

"The Village" may not have been remembered so fondly by its defenders, however, if Shyamalan had gone with his original ending. In a recent interview on the ReelBlend podcast promoting his latest film, "Trap," the director explained how he initially planned to make Ivy's introduction to the modern world far more jarring, with very different consequences: