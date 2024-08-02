Trap Doesn't Have A Shyamalan Twist, But The Trailer Is Only The Tip Of The Iceberg

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Trap."

M. Night Shyamalan had made a thriving career out of movies that are far more than what initially meets the eye. Unfortunately, this has also resulted in a narrative that tends to water down all of his vast idiosyncrasies into a single, one-size-fits-all label. The filmmaker is now stuck with a reputation for incorporating plot twists into all of his movies ... even if this isn't even very accurate. In fact, an argument can be made that the majority of his movies don't contain twists at all. For every "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable" or "The Village," there are many more straightforward efforts such as "Old," "Knock at the Cabin," and even "Signs."

Shyamalan's latest, "Trap," initially gave every indication of joining the category of movies that do contain truly shocking twists, what with Josh Hartnett's Cooper being revealed in the various trailers as the serial killer who necessitates the trap in the first place. A deeper dive into the film, however, reveals that the only real "twist" is that it doesn't actually have one. That's not to say there are no major reveals, unexpected plot developments, or just a general commitment to upending audience expectations in service of a refreshingly original story, mind you. On the contrary, Shyamalan actually pulls off a rarity in modern filmmaking. In a feat that's usually only ever pulled off by industry titans like Marvel with the recent "Deadpool & Wolverine," the marketing sells a very different movie from the one we ended up getting. Whether that's a good thing or not is entirely in the eye of the beholder.

Love it or hate it, that ability to hold back the most spoilery aspects of until release makes "Trap" something worth celebrating.