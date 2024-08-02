The MCU's F-Bomb Count Reaches New Heights Thanks To Deadpool & Wolverine

While "Deadpool & Wolverine" certainly makes colorful use of the f-bomb, giving us such choices phrases as "husk-f**ked" and "chest-f**ked," not to mention "f**kbox" and some good old-fashioned "f**ky-f**ky," there are plenty of movies that have been more generous with their filth allocation when it comes to the extreme expression.

For example (via Wikipedia), Seth Rogen has no problem getting down and dirty with the f-word, thanks to the likes of "Sausage Party" (162 times), "Neighbors" (169 times), "Pineapple Express" (175 times), and "Superbad" (176 times). A combination of Seth Rogen and the equally as impressive profanity professor that is "Clerks" director Kevin Smith managed to rack up 219 uses of the word in "Zack and Miri Make a Porno." But Kevin Smith already set the bar high before that with "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back" using the f-word no less than 248 times. However, Rogen would eventually come out on top, at least in the comedy world, when "This Is The End" dropped f-bombs 323 times, putting it in the top 15 uses of the word in cinema.

In the end, those comedies fall significantly short of the profanity executed by director Martin Scorsese in "Casino" and "The Wolf of Wall Street." While "Casino" lets the word fly 422 times, it's "The Wolf of Wall Street" that comes away with the dirty cake, amassing a whopping 569 uses (which previously set a record). Of course, that movie is only #3 on the overall list, with a documentary about the word, simply titled "F**k," coming in at #2 with 857 mentions and a Canadian dark comedy called "Swearnet: The Movie" clocking 935 hits.

So if Wade Wilson wants to catch up, then "Deadpool 4" is really gonna have to bring in the big guns. Maybe Marvel will just let him run rampant in "Avengers: Secret Wars" too. You could rack up the count just by having Deadpool tell each character to go f**k themselves. That should get him to around 100 or so at least.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters everywhere now.