The MCU's F-Bomb Count Reaches New Heights Thanks To Deadpool & Wolverine
Marvel Studios never ventured into R-rated territory before the naughty Merc with a Mouth came slicing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The comic book movie house kept things PG-13, though they did manage to let their first f-bomb ever into "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Of course, all of that relatively clean language that Captain America reluctantly defended in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" gets tossed right out the window with "Deadpool & Wolverine," which drops a plethora of profanity and other vicious vernacular.
Yes, "Deadpool & Wolverine" doesn't shy away from dropping many f-bombs. Apparently the folks at Discussing Film kept a tally, and the magic swear word is unleashed 118 times, bringing the total count of f-bombs in the MCU to 119. That's not a bad number at all, and it's enough to surpass the word's usage in "Deadpool 2," probably because Wolverine is throwing it around quite a bit in this movie too. Surely Hugh Jackman loved being able to spit it out even more this time, since the R-rated "Logan" only managed to get in 54 uses of the naughty utterance.
However, no matter how vulgar "Deadpool & Wolverine" gets, it still doesn't quite match up to the movies with the most f-bombs across their runtime.
Deadpool doesn't give a f**k as much as other movies
While "Deadpool & Wolverine" certainly makes colorful use of the f-bomb, giving us such choices phrases as "husk-f**ked" and "chest-f**ked," not to mention "f**kbox" and some good old-fashioned "f**ky-f**ky," there are plenty of movies that have been more generous with their filth allocation when it comes to the extreme expression.
For example (via Wikipedia), Seth Rogen has no problem getting down and dirty with the f-word, thanks to the likes of "Sausage Party" (162 times), "Neighbors" (169 times), "Pineapple Express" (175 times), and "Superbad" (176 times). A combination of Seth Rogen and the equally as impressive profanity professor that is "Clerks" director Kevin Smith managed to rack up 219 uses of the word in "Zack and Miri Make a Porno." But Kevin Smith already set the bar high before that with "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back" using the f-word no less than 248 times. However, Rogen would eventually come out on top, at least in the comedy world, when "This Is The End" dropped f-bombs 323 times, putting it in the top 15 uses of the word in cinema.
In the end, those comedies fall significantly short of the profanity executed by director Martin Scorsese in "Casino" and "The Wolf of Wall Street." While "Casino" lets the word fly 422 times, it's "The Wolf of Wall Street" that comes away with the dirty cake, amassing a whopping 569 uses (which previously set a record). Of course, that movie is only #3 on the overall list, with a documentary about the word, simply titled "F**k," coming in at #2 with 857 mentions and a Canadian dark comedy called "Swearnet: The Movie" clocking 935 hits.
So if Wade Wilson wants to catch up, then "Deadpool 4" is really gonna have to bring in the big guns. Maybe Marvel will just let him run rampant in "Avengers: Secret Wars" too. You could rack up the count just by having Deadpool tell each character to go f**k themselves. That should get him to around 100 or so at least.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters everywhere now.