The Final Collection Of Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Comics Riffs On Ghostbusters, Alien & More

Over the past couple of years, Abrams Books has been releasing omnibus collections of "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" comic books, found in "Vol. 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles" and "Vol. 2: Deadtime Stories for Boos & Ghouls." While some of these issues feature illustrated adaptations of some of the show's best Halloween special segments, more importantly they have original horror and sci-fi inspired comic stories from an outstanding assembly of guest writers and artists. Now, the collection is about to be complete with the third and final volume, "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3: Fiendish Fables of Devilish Delicacies," arriving in August. Abrams Books sent us an early copy, and it's a fantastic way to complete the collection.

Abrams Books

Featuring a glow in the dark, die-cut slipcase with artwork sending the Simpsons to hell, with Devil Flanders laughing maniacally, this comic book collection has a special introduction from Marge Simpson and over 50 different Treehouse of Horror stories written and illustrated by the likes of Rob Zombie, Zander Cannon, Gene Colan, Dan Decarlo, Garth Ennis, Gilbert Hernandez, Carol Lay, Thomas Lennon, Doug Moenich, Phil Noto, Stan Sakai, Len Wein, Bernie Wrightson, Marv Wolfman, and more.

Comics includes in "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3" span from riffs on "Ghostbusters," "Alien" and "Rosemary's Baby" to more playful spins on "The Exorcist" and "The Blair Witch Project," the latter of which borrowing only the title for an amusing premise rather that parodying the movie itself.

Take a sneak peek at the comics within "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3" below.