The Final Collection Of Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Comics Riffs On Ghostbusters, Alien & More
Over the past couple of years, Abrams Books has been releasing omnibus collections of "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" comic books, found in "Vol. 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles" and "Vol. 2: Deadtime Stories for Boos & Ghouls." While some of these issues feature illustrated adaptations of some of the show's best Halloween special segments, more importantly they have original horror and sci-fi inspired comic stories from an outstanding assembly of guest writers and artists. Now, the collection is about to be complete with the third and final volume, "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3: Fiendish Fables of Devilish Delicacies," arriving in August. Abrams Books sent us an early copy, and it's a fantastic way to complete the collection.
Featuring a glow in the dark, die-cut slipcase with artwork sending the Simpsons to hell, with Devil Flanders laughing maniacally, this comic book collection has a special introduction from Marge Simpson and over 50 different Treehouse of Horror stories written and illustrated by the likes of Rob Zombie, Zander Cannon, Gene Colan, Dan Decarlo, Garth Ennis, Gilbert Hernandez, Carol Lay, Thomas Lennon, Doug Moenich, Phil Noto, Stan Sakai, Len Wein, Bernie Wrightson, Marv Wolfman, and more.
Comics includes in "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3" span from riffs on "Ghostbusters," "Alien" and "Rosemary's Baby" to more playful spins on "The Exorcist" and "The Blair Witch Project," the latter of which borrowing only the title for an amusing premise rather that parodying the movie itself.
Take a sneak peek at the comics within "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3" below.
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Omnibus Vol. 3 has spooky, hilarious treats
Within "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3," there are some great spoofs of beloved sci-fi and horror movies. One of the comics, titled "In Springfield No One Can Hear You Scream," finds Bart watching an "Itchy & Scratchy" episode inspired by "Alien." This leads to Bart discovering that the rest of his family and other Springfield residents are being held in cocoons and used to harvest new aliens. Chestbursting creatures emerge, each resembling the person they've been incubating inside (Homer's chestburster loves the ribs especially). Of course, the Queen is none other than Mr. Burns, and there are a couple fun twists at the end.
Another draws inspiration from "Ghostbusters," but mixes things up by calling them "Ghostbashers." Homer, Lenny, and Carl are recruited to rid the nuclear power plant of ghosts that have been roaming the halls, including Smithers Sr., who has an axe to grind against Mr. Burns. With the help of Professor Frink, they get ahold of technology to help them beat the ghosts into submission. The ghosts of Frank Grimes and even Flanders' wife Maude make amusing appearances, and there's even a quick gag involving a female team of Ghostbashers led by Marge, which Homer likes just as much as a certain awful sect of "Ghostbusters" fandom.
Those are just a couple of the great comics within this final omnibus. On top of all the signature humor and oddities you've come to expect from the "Treehouse of Horror" segments on "The Simpsons," the comics also have a lot of fantastic artwork inspired by a long history of sci-fi and horror. You couldn't ask for a better collection of Simpsons comics, and we're glad to have the entire "Treehouse of Horror" collection finally complete.
"The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Volume 3: Fiendish Fables of Devilish Delicacies" is available for pre-order now and will be released on August 6, 2024.