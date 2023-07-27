The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol 2 Brings Another Collection Of Cool Comics
Last year, Abrams Books released the first volume in an omnibus collecting "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" comics, bringing some spectacular horror comedy work to your bookshelf, including some adaptations of the beloved Halloween episodes of the animated series. Well, it's a whole new year, and just as we can expect a new installment of "Treehouse of Horror" in every new season of "The Simpsons," we're getting a second volume of the Bongo Comics series collected in a whole new omnibus.
"The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 2: Deadtime Stories for Boos & Ghouls" brings together another array of spectacular comics featuring work from Kyle Baker, Dan Brereton, Gerry Duggan, Pia Guerra, Peter Kuper, Carol Lay, Nina Matsumoto, Terry Moore, Steve Niles, Brian Posehn, James Robinson, Scott Shaw, and Jim Woodring. Take a look at some of the included issues below.
The horror!
Much like the first volume of comics had an introduction by Bart Simpson, this time it's Lisa Simpson taking the spotlight, straight from the family treehouse. If you look at the artwork above, you'll notice plenty of "Simpsons" Easter eggs lying around, such as a Malibu Stacy doll in a skeleton costume, as well as a "Happy Little Elves" comic on the floor. There's also an adorable Cerberus plush toy sitting there. But perhaps the best bit is the "Simpsons" version of "The Twilight Saga" with a poster for "Sad Boy Vampire" on the wall.
We don't have a full list of the comics included in this "Treehouse of Horror" volume, but an excerpt shows there will be a little Christmas-themed horror within, courtesy of the issue entitled "I Faced Tahn-Enn-Bahm, the Christmas Tree from Another World." There's also a sneak peek at the parody of "Death Note," featuring artwork by Nina Matsumoto. The first volume collected nearly 60 comics out of the total 245 issues available, so there are plenty more to choose from and more than enough to comprise at least a couple more omnibus volumes.
"The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 2: Deadtime Stories for Boos & Ghouls" will be released on August 1, 2023 on Abrams Books, Amazon, and other book retailers.