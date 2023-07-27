The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol 2 Brings Another Collection Of Cool Comics

Much like the first volume of comics had an introduction by Bart Simpson, this time it's Lisa Simpson taking the spotlight, straight from the family treehouse. If you look at the artwork above, you'll notice plenty of "Simpsons" Easter eggs lying around, such as a Malibu Stacy doll in a skeleton costume, as well as a "Happy Little Elves" comic on the floor. There's also an adorable Cerberus plush toy sitting there. But perhaps the best bit is the "Simpsons" version of "The Twilight Saga" with a poster for "Sad Boy Vampire" on the wall.

Abrams Books

We don't have a full list of the comics included in this "Treehouse of Horror" volume, but an excerpt shows there will be a little Christmas-themed horror within, courtesy of the issue entitled "I Faced Tahn-Enn-Bahm, the Christmas Tree from Another World." There's also a sneak peek at the parody of "Death Note," featuring artwork by Nina Matsumoto. The first volume collected nearly 60 comics out of the total 245 issues available, so there are plenty more to choose from and more than enough to comprise at least a couple more omnibus volumes.

Abrams Books

"The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 2: Deadtime Stories for Boos & Ghouls" will be released on August 1, 2023 on Abrams Books, Amazon, and other book retailers.