The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Comics Are Getting An Ominous Omnibus Collection

"The Simpsons" began the "Treehouse of Horror" tradition in the second season of the animated series back in 1990, and the award-winning comics would follow five years later. Just like the anthology episodes of the series, each comic book would contain a few stories that typically riffed on familiar horror and sci-fi tropes from film and television, often directly parodying beloved titles. Within the first collection of comics contained in the "Ominous Omnibus Vol. 1," you'll find stories inspired by "Little Shop of Horrors," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "The Exorcist," "Frankenstein," "Nosferatu," "Rosemary's Baby," "Ghostbusters," the stories of Alfred Hitchcock, the tales of Edgar Allen Poe, and so much more.

What's great about these comics is that they contain an immense amount of talent on the page, both in writing and illustrations. This first collection of comics comes with contributions by Michael Allred, Sergio Aragonés, Ian Boothby, Dan Brereton, Geof Darrow, Paul Dini, Evan Dorkin, Kelley Jones, Batton Lash, Jim Mahfood, Eric Powell, Stan Sakai, Mark Schultz, John Severin, and Scott Shaw. Over the years, comic book titans like Garth Ennis, Mike Allred, and Marv Wolfman also had a hand in creating stories, not to mention geeky, comedy favorites such as Brian Posehn and Patton Oswalt. And just like any episode of "The Simpsons," there are celebrity guests who pop up in every issue as well.

Since the "Treehouse of Horror" comic book series ran for 245 issues through 2018, when Bongo Comics closed its doors, there are plenty of stories to collect. We're not sure if there's a plan to release every single comic in an omnibus collection, but as of now, there are three volumes planned, so that will give fans a good chunk of the series to start with.

Abrams Books

"The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles" comes in a deluxe hardcover slipcase with an all-new glow-in-the-dark die-cut cover housing the 416 pages of full-color comic book glory, and will be released on August 2, 2022, with a retail price of $39.99.