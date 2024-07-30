The Ending Of One Of SNL's Most Beloved (And Dirtiest) Digital Shorts Was A Complete Accident

"Saturday Night Live" is a crapshoot with each new episode. Regardless of what certain highfalutin comedy connoisseurs might try to say about "SNL" not being funny anymore, every single golden age of the series (and there have been several) has to contend with the fact that each episode will have good sketches and bad sketches. Honestly, if 50% of an episode of "SNL" is good, that's a victory. We're talking about a live sketch comedy show that's written, developed, shot (for pre-tapes), and aired within the span of a single week, from inception to building sets to creating costumes and everything that a normal TV show has to do — but in one of the most truncated windows imaginable. That's what makes "SNL" such a high-stress environment, and why it's one of the hardest gigs in show business.

Every now and then, some genuine comedic magic happens on the show, whether it's because of a home run host helping to deliver an incredible episode (like Ryan Gosling's recent stint on the show) or simply because a sketch becomes a viral sensation right out of the gate. Sometimes, all the right pieces come together and we get something really special.

The comedy trio known as The Lonely Island (comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer, and Jorma Taccone) had several moments like this throughout their time on "SNL" from 2005 through 2012, including their breakthrough viral hit "Lazy Sunday," their raunchy, star-fueled hip-hop hit "Natalie's Rap" with prestige actress Natalie Portman, and their classic Christmas riff, "D**k in a Box." In fact, that last hilarious holiday treasure didn't even have a proper ending until production on the short was met with a happy accident that otherwise could have been bad news for Samberg, Shaffer, and Taccone.