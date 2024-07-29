How To Watch A Quiet Place: Day One At Home
Shh! Be very, very quiet — "A Quiet Place: Day One" is coming home. I don't know about you, but I didn't have a ton of faith in the sci-fi horror prequel. Don't get me wrong: I like the first two "Quiet Place" movies, but usually, when a franchise enters prequel terrority, it can be a sign of desperation. It often signals that producers have run out of ideas and want to just go back to the well to cash-in on brand awareness. So it was a wonderful surprise when "A Quiet Place: Day One" turned out to be both a really good movie and, believe it or not, the best entry in the "Quiet Place" franchise. The secret to the film's success is writer-director Michael Sarnoski, who also helmed the excellent Nicolas Cage movie "Pig." Sarnoski ends up elevating the material, crafting an emotional story that packs a punch. Here's what I had to say in my review of the film:
The end result is one of the most surprising films of the summer — a beautiful, meditative character-based drama that occasionally reminds you it's also a monster movie. I'm genuinely curious to see how Sarnoski's approach goes over to a larger crowd (for what it's worth, the audience at my screening ate this film up, clapping on multiple occasions). Anyone going into "Day One" expect a cheesy monster movie with simple chills and thrills might be shocked at how, well, quiet it all is. Yes, there are action scenes; scenes where those nasty long-limbed aliens attack. But it's clear that's not what Sarnoski is interested in. He's interested in the moments in between. And those are the moments that really sing.
If you missed "A Quiet Place: Day One" in theaters, or just want to watch the prequel again from the comforts of your own home, you're in luck: the hit film is headed home this week.
A Quiet Place: Day One comes to digital and Blu-ray
"A Quiet Place: Day One" will be available to to buy or rent on Digital July 30, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Great! Wonderful! But what about physical media? If you're a nerd like me, you prefer to have a disc on your shelf. Well, for that, you're going to have to wait a little while. "A Quiet Place: Day One" will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and in a collectible 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on ... October 8, 2024. That's right: while the digital release arrives this month, you're going to have to wait until October to get the disc. Kind of a bummer! Paramount will also be releasing a three-movie collection including "A Quiet Place," "A Quiet Place: Part II," and "A Quiet Place: Day One" on Digital platforms July 30.
Anyway, no matter how you get the film — be it on digital or on physical disc — you'll gain access to over 50 minutes bonus content. Here's what's included:
- Day Zero: Beginnings and Endings—Hear from John Krasinski, cast, and crew as director Michael Sarnoski takes the reins for this character-driven prequel.
- In the City: Chaos in Chinatown—See how the production crew recreated Manhattan from scratch in order to destroy it. Plus, hear from some new and familiar faces from the franchise.
- The Exodus: Against the Tide—Go behind-the-scenes of the exodus sequence that employed over a hundred extras and a clever mix of practical and visual effects.
- The Long Walk: Monsters in Midtown—Meet Frodo the cat and the animal trainers behind the fantastic feline performance. Plus, filmmakers detail Sam, Eric, and Frodo's long walk through the city.
- Pizza at the End of the World—Hear from cast and crew about why a quest for pizza when the world is under attack poignantly speaks to our humanity.
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
In "A Quiet Place: Day One," we see the beginnings of the alien invasion that plunged the world into silence. The story follows Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a terminally ill woman who decides to head deeper into New York City while the majority of the residents are trying to flee. Along her journey (with her very good cat as company), she encounters Eric (Joseph Quinn), who tags along.