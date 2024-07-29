How To Watch A Quiet Place: Day One At Home

Shh! Be very, very quiet — "A Quiet Place: Day One" is coming home. I don't know about you, but I didn't have a ton of faith in the sci-fi horror prequel. Don't get me wrong: I like the first two "Quiet Place" movies, but usually, when a franchise enters prequel terrority, it can be a sign of desperation. It often signals that producers have run out of ideas and want to just go back to the well to cash-in on brand awareness. So it was a wonderful surprise when "A Quiet Place: Day One" turned out to be both a really good movie and, believe it or not, the best entry in the "Quiet Place" franchise. The secret to the film's success is writer-director Michael Sarnoski, who also helmed the excellent Nicolas Cage movie "Pig." Sarnoski ends up elevating the material, crafting an emotional story that packs a punch. Here's what I had to say in my review of the film:

The end result is one of the most surprising films of the summer — a beautiful, meditative character-based drama that occasionally reminds you it's also a monster movie. I'm genuinely curious to see how Sarnoski's approach goes over to a larger crowd (for what it's worth, the audience at my screening ate this film up, clapping on multiple occasions). Anyone going into "Day One" expect a cheesy monster movie with simple chills and thrills might be shocked at how, well, quiet it all is. Yes, there are action scenes; scenes where those nasty long-limbed aliens attack. But it's clear that's not what Sarnoski is interested in. He's interested in the moments in between. And those are the moments that really sing.

If you missed "A Quiet Place: Day One" in theaters, or just want to watch the prequel again from the comforts of your own home, you're in luck: the hit film is headed home this week.