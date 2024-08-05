The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Munsters TV Series

Don't call them The Addams Family: "The Munsters" may be remembered as one of two darkly funny monster family sitcoms airing in the 1960s, but it's decidedly not the same as its comic strip-based contemporary. "The Munsters," for one thing, pulled its monsters straight from the Universal back catalog, featuring characters based directly on Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Wolf Man. The series starred Fred Gwynne and Yvonne de Carlo as married couple Herman and Lily Munster, whose household consisted of an endearing vampire grandpa (Al Lewis), wolf-boy son (Butch Patrick), human niece (Beverley Owen and Pat Priest), and a whole host of spooky-fun pets including a bat, a cat, a raven, and a dragon-like reptile named Spot.

Despite its enduring spot in the zeitgeist, "The Munsters" actually only ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966. It was capped off with a movie, "Munsters, Go Home!" that saw the family take a trip to Europe, and several other TV movies and reboot attempts have been made since. While TV fans still mourn the Bryan Fuller-made non-starter "Mockingbird Lane" and Rob Zombie's attempt to revive the franchise sputtered out, "The Munsters" has yet to find its way to a modern megahit a la "Wednesday."

If it ever does, it's lucky to have two surviving cast members who still have a lot of love for the series, including one who's already pitching cameos: "Based on the success of Wednesday, if they can come up with a counterpart with Eddie in some similar situation, that's how the mentality of Hollywood works." star Butch Patrick told Bloody Disgusting last year. "And I could knock on the door and do a cameo!"