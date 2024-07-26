The Reason Marvel Revealed Dafne Keen's X-23 In The Final Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

It's hard to suss out what is considered a "spoiler" anymore. Semantically, a spoiler is anything that ruins a major, fundamental surprise about a feature film, be it a surprise plot twist, a surprise cameo, or an unexpected ending. Because Shawn Levy's new film "Deadpool & Wolverine" (read /Film's review) lives and dies by its many, many superhero cameos, keeping them all secret has been tantamount to retaining the film's eventual dramatic power; 80% of the film is structured around I-recognize-that-character moments.

In order to advertise the film, however, Marvel Studios had to reveal several notable cameos ahead of time. A spoiler is only a spoiler if the information is broken by an independent source. If the same information is revealed by the film's marketing team, it arrives to a mass public with the corporation's blessing.

As such, it's not a spoiler to say that Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen), a key character from James Mangold's excellent "Logan," appears in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Laura was the reason Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) rose out of his depressive, end-of-life malaise to commit one final act of heroism before he died in "Logan." Her inclusion in "Deadpool & Wolverine" seems like it should have been a massive reveal.

In an interview with Variety, chief Marvel executive Kevin Feige was asked why X-23's presence in "Deadpool & Wolverine" was revealed in its advertising, specifically just one week before the film's release when ticket pre-sales were already high. It seems Feige did it as a personal favor to Keen. She wanted to attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere.