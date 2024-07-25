The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In August 2024

Summer is far from over, but Netflix fans hoping to plan their next summer movie night should be aware that several excellent movies are leaving the streamer in August 2024. Among them are an Oscar Best Picture winner, a new family-friendly classic, an ambitious historical epic, a clever teen comedy, and a trilogy that brought superhero fever to the big screen before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was so much as a twinkle in Kevin Feige's eye.

Along with the great films listed below, Netflix will also soon say goodbye to several other memorable titles, including the endearing stop-motion movie "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," the star-studded Coen Brothers caper "Burn After Reading," stoner comedy "Pineapple Express," Jim Carrey favorite "Liar Liar," and recent Film Twitter main character "Miami Vice" (the 2006 movie, not the TV show). While several of these films will no doubt land on other streamers, there are so many subscription services these days that it's no guarantee you'll have access to whichever one they end up on. With that in mind, we've put together a program for an eclectic but satisfying movie night made entirely of great movies that are about to vanish from Netflix.