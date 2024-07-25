The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In August 2024
Summer is far from over, but Netflix fans hoping to plan their next summer movie night should be aware that several excellent movies are leaving the streamer in August 2024. Among them are an Oscar Best Picture winner, a new family-friendly classic, an ambitious historical epic, a clever teen comedy, and a trilogy that brought superhero fever to the big screen before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was so much as a twinkle in Kevin Feige's eye.
Along with the great films listed below, Netflix will also soon say goodbye to several other memorable titles, including the endearing stop-motion movie "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," the star-studded Coen Brothers caper "Burn After Reading," stoner comedy "Pineapple Express," Jim Carrey favorite "Liar Liar," and recent Film Twitter main character "Miami Vice" (the 2006 movie, not the TV show). While several of these films will no doubt land on other streamers, there are so many subscription services these days that it's no guarantee you'll have access to whichever one they end up on. With that in mind, we've put together a program for an eclectic but satisfying movie night made entirely of great movies that are about to vanish from Netflix.
The Edge of Seventeen
Hailee Steinfeld stars in Kelly Fremon Craig's acclaimed yet still-underrated directorial debut, the delightfully sardonic and sincere coming-of-age film "The Edge of Seventeen," which will drop out of the Netflix lineup on August 31, 2024. A pre-"Hawkeye" and "Spider-Verse" Steinfeld holds her own here opposite a pre-COVID-conspiracy theory Woody Harrelson, who plays the dramatic teen's teacher and begrudging mentor. Netflix itself clocked the darkly hilarious opening scene between the two as "very perfect," and the streamer's social media manager isn't wrong: It's the kind of cleverly written, compatibly acted introduction that hooks you, and the rest of the movie just keeps getting better.
Steinfeld stars as Nadine, a high schooler dealing with friendship and family problems as well as grief over the loss of her father. The movie also features a pre-breakthrough Haley Lu Richardson, amazing as always, as Nadine's best friend Krista. When Krista begins dating Nadine's older brother (Blake Jenner), the girls' relationship is thrown into disarray, and Nadine — a heroine who feels like a spiritual precursor to the titular character in Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" — responds in impulsive and embarrassing ways. "The Edge of Seventeen" is a refreshingly smart and low-stakes teen movie, one that feels especially honest in its depictions of the near-universal growing pains of adolescence. It's a relatable crowd-pleaser for audiences of nearly every age.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
If you haven't caught up with one of the most creative Best Picture-winning films of all time, run, don't walk, to Netflix to catch "Everything Everywhere All At Once" before it leaves the streamer on August 22, 2024. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's genre-bending favorite is a jam-packed, brain-exploding cinematic experience with a heartfelt connecting thread. The film starts out focused on the everyday lives of a family of Chinese immigrants — sweet husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), critical wife Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), and depressed daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) — as they attempt to cope with an IRS audit of their laundromat. Soon, though, the film kicks into universe-hopping high gear, telling a story of emotional connection and disconnect through googly-eyed rocks, hot dog hands, "Raccacoonie," and plenty of whiplash-inducing action.
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is the rare movie that undeniably changes lives: Its discussions of depression and nihilism hit home for vocal fans around the world, and under its dizzying visuals, it's a deeply emotional moviegoing experience. It also changed the lives of its award-winning cast, and they deserved it: Hsu became a breakout star, while always-excellent Yeoh rocketed onto the A-list for her all-in portrayal of Evelyn, and Quan returned to acting after his multifaceted performance earned rave reviews. /Film's Jacob Hall summed up the film's everything-ness best in his early review: "'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is wise enough to take stock of the darkness, to plumb its immeasurable depths, but it is hopeful enough to search for a light."
Paddington
Comfort watchers should brace themselves for August 13, 2024, because that's the day "Paddington," one of the most delightful family movies of the past decade, yeets off of Netflix for parts unknown (although, realistically, it'll end up on another streamer). Before applying his sweet sensibilities to the world of Willy Wonka, director Paul King delivered a new classic with the cozy 2014 adventure film. Based on the Paddington Bear kids' books by author Michael Bond, "Paddington" follows an adorable CGI bear (Ben Whishaw) who travels from his Peruvian jungle homeland to the wilds of London in search of a new life.
Part adoption dramedy, part slapstick action-comedy, part astute allegory about the UK's problematic attitude towards immigrants, "Paddington" quite literally has something for everyone. Nicole Kidman plays a strangely seductive taxidermist, Sally Hawkins is an endlessly benevolent mom, and a whole host of UK and Irish acting royalty, from Michael Gambon to Imelda Staunton to Peter Capaldi, lend their talents to the kind-hearted film. "Paddington" has the aesthetics of a neuroses-free Wes Anderson movie, the wackiness of a '90s live-action Disney flick, and a wholesomeness all its own. It's better than it has any right to be, and you shouldn't miss the sequel (currently on PVOD), either.
Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy
All three of Sam Raimi's live-action Spider-Man films — an aughts pop culture staple if ever there was one — are web-slinging away from Netflix on August 31, 2024, though the Sony-made films are still currently available on Disney+. Like "Paddington," the Tobey Maguire-led superhero films have incredible rewatch potential, but they've also been around long enough that some younger fans may have missed them entirely. Whether you've never seen them before or are due for a rewatch, they're absolutely worth catching up with, and not just as context for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
2002's "Spider-Man" is at once highly influential to the movies that would follow in its footsteps, and free of the self-referential trappings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It includes an earnest performance from Maguire and some wild villainy from Willem Dafoe, and it's an admirable origin story for a beloved hero. "Spider-Man 2" is an extremely entertaining blockbuster, one that's still often cited as the best superhero film of all time. Sure, the trilogy's ending chapter is overstuffed with villains and weird tonal choices, but it embraces the camp inherent in its genre and we get to see Peter Parker's weird emo dance moves. If you're still eager for more Spidey antics after (re)watching the original trilogy, it's worth noting that Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films are also set to leave the streamer the same day.
The Woman King
Gina Prince-Bythewood's 2022 historical epic "The Woman King" pulls off a rare feat: It's one of select few movies that critics on Rotten Tomatoes love, and viewers (historically not always in line with critical consensus) love even more. The film, which leaves Netflix on August 12, 2024, deserves the hype. Led by a powerful performance from Viola Davis, it tells the story of a group of West African women warriors protecting themselves and others amidst colonization in the 1800s. /Film's Chris Evangelista called the film "old school" in his positive review, writing that it's "a sweeping, rousing, crowd-pleasing historical action-adventure epic the likes of which Hollywood doesn't make that much anymore, at least not well."
As Evangelista points out, the movie may feel like a throwback, but it's also groundbreaking in its focus, as a blockbuster-style action film, on Black women's stories. Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu star alongside Davis, and though an Oscar campaign for the film was unsuccessful, "The Woman King" remains a diverse triumph of filmmaking — one that should be the norm in still-whitewashed Hollywood, not the exception. That being said, it did garner some controversy surrounding its historical depictions of slavery: Like most larger-than-life historical epics, it's worth reading up on the true story after you watch.
TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in August 2024
Leaving 8/3/24
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Leaving 8/12/24
The Woman King
Leaving 8/13/24
Paddington
Leaving 8/15/24
Dumb and Dumber To
Walk of Shame
Leaving 8/22/24
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leaving 8/23/24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
Leaving 8/31/24
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That's My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable