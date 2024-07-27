Kurt Russell And His Son Played The Same Role Before Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

The Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," like the film series that inspired it, skips around dramatically throughout history. Recall that "Kong: Skull Island," which came out after 2014's "Godzilla," was set mostly in 1973 after opening with a flashback to 1944. "Legacy of Monsters" likewise jumps back and forth a lot, exploring a present-day timeframe c. 2015 and a much earlier timeline set in the mid-1950s. To show the legacy of humans that work at Monarch — the secret government agency assigned to oversee and wrangle kaiju — both time frames feature the character Lee Shaw. In the 1950s, Shaw was one of the founding members of Monarch. In the '10s, he becomes re-immersed in Monarch after encountering the show's lead character, Cate (Anna Sawai).

In the 1950s, Shaw is played by Wyatt Russell, the star of "Overlord," "Everybody Wants Some!!," and "Night Swim." In the '10s segments, Shaw is played by Kurt Russell, longtime movie star and Wyatt's father. Despite having a leg up due to his famous father, Wyatt and Kurt only previously worked together when the former was a young boy and was visiting his father on set. Otherwise, Wyatt has forged his own career, taking the projects that interested him, and studiously avoided being associated with Kurt. "Legacy of Monsters" was their chance to finally flip the script a little bit and play the same character for the first time.

Well, the second time. It seems that in 1998, when Wyatt was only 12, he and his father both played the character Sergeant Todd 3465 in Paul W.S. Anderson's sci-fi war film "Soldier." Wyatt was likely hired for both "Legacy" and "Soldier" because he and his father look alike.