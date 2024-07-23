Cuckoo Trailer Has Hunter Schafer And Dan Stevens Going Bird-Brained

NEON's latest wild horror movie, "Cuckoo," has just dropped a new trailer featuring more glimpses at Dan Stevens and Hunter Schafer's already-acclaimed performances. The enigmatic yet apparently entertaining film debuted at the Berlin International Film Fest this year, and /Film's B.J. Colangelo dubbed it a "screeching ride of repulsive sci-fi body horror" in her positive festival review back in April. Since then, strong opinions surrounding the movie have multiplied, with /Film's Bill Bria describing "Cuckoo" as "profoundly strange, nightmarish, and moving in equal measure" on Twitter (or X, as weirdos call it). Currently, the film holds an 81% approval rating from critics cited on Rotten Tomatoes.

Written and directed by "Luz" filmmaker Tilman Singer, "Cuckoo" tells the story of a teen whose move to the Bavarian Alps is met with a series of sinister events. The movie marks the first horror role for "Euphoria" breakout star Schafer (though Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" certainly toes the genre line), who's downright incredible in everything she's in. It also continues an entertainingly zany streak for Stevens, who was once best-known for his turn in "Downton Abbey" but this year alone has played assorted oddballs in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," "Abigail," and now "Cuckoo." Stevens is no stranger to genre fare either, having previously starred in the 2014 cult favorite "The Guest" as well as FX's trippy superhero show "Legion."

Though reviews for the film indicate that "Cuckoo" is, well, cuckoo, its first trailer gave little actual information away, instead opting to spotlight the film's unnerving tone and imagery. Brace yourself before checking out the second trailer (see above).