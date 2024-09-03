Amy Adams Is Literally Turning Into A Dog In The Nightbitch Trailer

The first trailer for the best-named horror film of 2024 is finally here, and "Nightbitch" is poised to be one hell of a ride. It's also the latest bold career move from much-loved actor Amy Adams, who stars alongside "Halt and Catch Fire" alum Scoot McNairy in the movie based on Rachel Yoder's 2021 horror-comedy novel. "Nightbitch" has a provocative title, a striking red-on-red book cover, and a cheeky movie tagline ("Motherhood is a b***h"), but what is it actually about? With this first trailer, the cat –- or dog, rather -– is out of the bag: yep, this is a story about a stay-at-home mom turning into a canine.

First announced in 2022, the big-screen adaptation of Yoder's satirical debut novel is directed by "Diary of a Teenage Girl" and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" filmmaker Marielle Heller, and is set to debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As surreal as the premise of "Nightbitch" is, it comes from acclaimed source material and a director with a great track record. Not to mention, Adams herself was a major driving force behind the adaptation.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Oscar-nominee explained that she read the book before it was even published, optioning it through Annapurna Pictures and her production company Bond Group Entertainment. "It was so unique and otherworldly, and like nothing I'd ever read before," Adams told the outlet, noting that during shooting, she was in character at a level that "that can feel liberating at times, but also terrifying." Adams is no stranger to roles in unusual and intense projects, though some ("Sharp Objects," "Arrival") have definitely paid off far better than others ("Nocturnal Animals," "Dear Evan Hansen").