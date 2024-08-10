The Scientist Scene In 12 Monkeys That Caused Arguments Behind The Scenes

This article contains spoilers for "12 Monkeys."

Terry Gilliam's 1995 time-travel freakout "12 Monkeys" begins in the not-so-distant future of 2035, when Earth is recovering from a worldwide plague that wiped out most of humanity. The survivors have moved underground and are kept in cages, overseen by a tyrannical cadre of cruel, tribunal-like scientists. These scientists also have access to a clunky, not-very-accurate time machine that they use to shunt hapless draftees into the past, forcing them to investigate the origins of the virus. The film's protagonist, James Cole (Bruce Willis), is eventually sent back in time to 1990 and 1996, when the plague began.

The time machine, however, toys with the user's brain, so Cole isn't always cogent during his visits to the past. He ends up falling in love with a woman in the past (Madeline Stowe) and discover a 1990s conspiracy involving an eco-terrorism group called the Army of the 12 Monkeys. He also learns that an unexpected villain is responsible for the plague: a mild-mannered virologist named Dr. Peters (David Morse).

One of the final scenes of "12 Monkeys" sees Cole being killed by security guards at an airport while pursuing Dr. Peters, who flees onto an airplane with a suitcase full of plague vials. When on the plane, Dr. Peters sits next to a woman who nihilistically muses to herself that humanity is in trouble, what with shootings at airports and all. The woman is played by actor Carol Florence ... who also played one of the scientists from 2035.

What is happening? Were the scientists also going back in time? Is she the mother of the 2035 character? According to an oral history printed in The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, even the creatives behind "12 Monkeys" weren't too sure what that scene meant.