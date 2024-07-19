Just Like The Shining, Twisters Tears Through Another Classic Horror Movie

(Warning: This article has major spoilers for "Twisters," so proceed with caution.)

The hit 1996 disaster movie "Twister" is packed with memorable moments. Whether it's one of the visual effects-laden sequences that put Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the middle of several deadly tornadoes, including that one with a flying cow (which isn't duplicated in "Twisters"), or the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman throwing around phrases like "the suck zone" and "imminent rueage." But perhaps the most visually striking moment of tornado mayhem comes at night when a destructive funnel cloud is only visible amidst flashes of lightning that surround it.

During one of the moments of levity between intense storm-chasing sequences, Jo (Helen Hunt), Bill (Bill Paxton), and the rest of the crew (including Bill's fiancée Melissa, played by Jami Gertz) are relaxing near a motel with a drive-in movie theater just next door. "The Shining" is playing on the screen, showing the moment Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) is swinging an axe at the bathroom door, trying to reach his frightened wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall). The tornado tears chunks of the screen away just as Jack's axe is buried in the door, creating a terrifying juxtaposition of two very different scenes of horror. This scene has even fueled an urban legend about a tornado actually hitting a drive-in while "Twister" was playing on it.

Warner Bros.

When it comes to "Twisters," there aren't any tornadoes threatening drive-in theaters. After all, there are probably significantly fewer operating drive-in movie theaters today, nearly 30 years after "Twister" arrived, so why destroy an endangered species? But director Lee Isaac Chung still managed to include a significant sequence that feels like a direct callback to that drive-in scene, but this time with a small town, indoor movie theater in the midst of playing another horror classic.