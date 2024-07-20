Why Stephen King Didn't Write Creepshow 2

Speaking with Starburst magazine (via the book "Creepshows: The Illustrated Stephen King Movie Guide" by Stephen Jones), King revealed that Richard Rubinstein, who produced the first "Creepshow," asked King to pen the script for the sequel. However, King had reservations because Romero had no intention of helming the film. King felt that he and Romero were a team, and he didn't want to write the script if Romero wasn't directing. However, Romero and King remained involved with the project. As King put it, "What we finally decided on was that I would do a scenario, which I did, this time for three stories plus a much more complex wraparound story than the one that was in the first film, that George would do the screenplay, and then we would have a mutual consultation on directors."

However, the original "Creepshow 2" script actually had five stories, not three. The two additional stories not used in the film were "Cat From Hell," about a hitman hired to murder a cat, and "Pinfall," which, according to "Creepshows," was about a "zombie bowling team" (can I get a "hell yeah"?). However, when Warner Bros., who distributed the first "Creepshow," passed on the sequel, the budget was cut, and these two stories were cut along with it.

"Cat From Hell" would end up in "Tales from the Darkside: The Movie," which Romero co-wrote. But the zombie bowling team story has never been adapted anywhere — which is a bummer, because according to Romero, it was a good one. "I wrote it from a couple of pages that Steve had sketched out," Romero told Cinefantastique (via "Creepshows"). "It was my total favorite."