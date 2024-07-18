Glen Powell Is Remaking An All-Time Classic Kurt Russell Movie

"Backdraft" is a deluxe dad movie. It's a dad movie with daddy issues wherein the un-dad protagonist attains maximum manhood by becoming his dad (and vindicating himself in the eyes of his brother, a dad who betrayed everything their dad held dear). That all these dads and potential dads are not just firemen, but Chicago firemen blasts this dad movie into the Daddysphere.

Now that a whole generation of moviegoers that grew up watching "Backdraft" with their dads are themself dads, it's time for Hollywood to tempt dad movie fate with a dad movie remake. Why are dad movie remakes such a perilous undertaking? Because dad movies only become dad movies by becoming couch worthy. This takes years of rewatches on casual Saturday and Sunday afternoons. And there are dad movie tiers. Some dad movies are bad movies that contain enough dad-friendly elements to justify the sit in a chore-less situation. Others are good enough to make a little nagging worth it.

"Backdraft" is an "I thought you were going to mow the lawn today" classic. It has breathtaking practical stunts, ill-advised heroism, an estranged wife, a one-that-got-away ex-girlfriend, and a sneer-worthy assortment of jagoff bosses and jagoff city officials who complicate an uncomplicated job.

Most importantly, it's got Kurt Russell.

And now Brian Grazer, who produced "Backdraft" with his Imagine Films Entertainment partner (and dad movie auteur) Ron Howard, is planning to remake it with emerging dad movie superstar Glen Powell. Are you sure you want this smoke, guys?