The Simpsons' Rio De Janeiro Vacation Led To Upset Brazilians And A Legal Threat

For a family that was originally introduced as a struggling working-class household, the Simpsons sure do go on a lot of vacations. They've traveled to all seven continents, as well as heaven, hell, and a few alien planets in the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes. And while it's fun to watch them interact with all these environments, there's some awkwardness that comes whenever they go somewhere the show's writers don't know much about. How do you write an episode about another country that's funny to Americans while also staying respectful to the viewers who live there? Sometimes, the answer is: you don't.

"Bart vs Australia" remains the king of the show's disrespectful travel episodes, as the "Simpsons" writers made clear they did zero research on the country, nor did they have any concern over the feelings of their Australian fans. They casually portrayed Australians as a bunch of witless hick alcoholics, where the Prime Minister lounged around naked in the local lake and where the Simpsons got to laugh as invasive bullfrogs destroyed the country's entire ecosystem. Although this episode was not received well at the time, Australia has warmed up to it in recent years. There was even a popular petition in 2015 to change the Australian currency name to dollarydoos, going off a line from the episode.

But although "The Simpsons" may have angered Australians in 1995, that was nothing compared to the controversy in Brazil in 2002. "Blame It On Lisa," the season 13 episode that took the Simpsons to Rio de Janeiro, pissed off a lot of Brazilians and almost led to a lawsuit. Although the Australia episode is regarded as a classic (though not quite making it into our Best Episode list), the Brazilian episode is widely recognized as a bit of a flop. So, what went wrong?