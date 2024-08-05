One Borg Queen Stunt In Star Trek: First Contact Was Met With A Lot Of Doubt

About halfway through Jonathan Frake's 1996 sci-fi film "Star Trek: First Contact," Data (Brent Spiner) is being held hostage in the main engineering on board the U.S.S. Enterprise-E. Portions of the ship have been assimilated by the Borg, an invading race of emotionless cyborgs, and stone-faced drones march about the ship, infecting it with their transformative nanotechnology. Data has encountered the Borg on multiple occasions, however, and remains unflappable. He knows they are merely a collective consciousness, acting on a machine impulse to expand. There is no malevolence. Just programming.

Data, however — along with the Trekkies watching — is shocked to learn that the Borg have a leader. A partial humanoid torso — a head, shoulder, and little else — is lowered from the ceiling by tentacle-like tubes, its mechanical spinal cord hanging exposed. The shoulders are "plugged" into a waiting body below, and the Borg begins strutting around the room on its new legs. This is the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), an emotional, sensuous figure, different from the soulless machines we had previously known. She's more like a "Hellraiser" cenobite than Borg. Her introduction to Trek fundamentally altered all the franchise's subsequence depictions of the wicked cyborgs.

The "torso plugging" scene was difficult to pull off in 1996. CGI wasn't the default SFX technique of all major studio fantasy fare yet, so the filmmakers had to be resourceful. Behind-the-scenes photos reveal that both Krige and her stand-in Tracee Lee Cocco were live on set for the scene, partially draped with a blue blanket so their bodies could be photographically erased in post. In a 2016 oral history with the Hollywood Reporter, Cocco and Borg designer Todd Masters detailed the sequence's impressive marriage of CGI and practical effects, and how much skepticism there was about whether it would work or not.