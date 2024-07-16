An All-Time Great Composer Trashed One Specific Element Of A Stanley Kubrick Sci-Fi Classic

Elmer Bernstein is one of the greatest composers in the history of film scoring. He broke in writing music for Z-grade schlock like "Cat-Women of the Moon" and "Robot Monster" (forever in the conversation for The Worst Movie Ever Made) and quickly hit the A-list with his scores for "The Man with the Golden Arm," "The Ten Commandments," and "Some Came Running." In a career that spanned over 50 years, he dabbled in every imaginable genre, earning 14 Academy Award nominations (winning only one) without ever overtly repeating himself (a hazard for many movie composers).

How versatile was Elmer Bernstein? He could rouse us with his plucky theme for "The Great Escape," break our hearts with his soaring "To Kill a Mockingbird" score, and find classical grandeur in the frat-boy hijinks of "National Lampoon's Animal House."

He scored Martin Scorsese's luscious "The Age of Innocence" and two ludicrous "Billy Jack" movies. Bernstein could do anything. So if he wanted to be a world-class crank on occasion, you let the man vent. That said, you'd expect a guy who (I'm assuming) had to sit through "Leonard Part 6" more than once to have at least a professional respect for what Stanley Kubrick accomplished with Johan Strauss' "The Blue Danube" in "2001: A Space Odyssey."

But no. Bernstein hated the choice of music and the movie in general — though he did allow that Kubrick's cheeky use of Strauss' waltz might've worked better for him had he been baked out of his gourd.