Jonathan Frakes Won't Take Credit For Star Trek: Discovery's Next Gen-Inspired Finale

The fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" aired on May 30, 2024, marking the end of an era. "Discovery" was the "Star Trek" series that launched CBS All Access back in 2017, signaling the return of the franchise to TV after a 12-year hiatus. It also was the first of six new "Star Trek" shows that were to run simultaneously on the service; "Discovery" soon shared time with "Short Treks," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Prodigy," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." There were grand plans afoot to add "Starfleet Academy" and "Section 31" to that roster, making "Star Trek" constant and ubiquitous.

Thanks to the caprices of the Streaming Wars, however, the expensive all-growth-all-the-time model proved to be untenable, and many of the above shows came to an end. As of this writing, only "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds" are returning, while "Section 31" was shortened to a single TV movie. "Starfleet Academy" is currently finding its cast.

"Discovery," meanwhile, exited on a season devoted to an Indiana Jones-style adventure, with its characters galavanting across the galaxy, trying to locate an impossibly ancient alien widget with unknown properties. The unknown widget, possibly a weapon, belonged to a species called the Progenitors, a race of aliens first introduced in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Chase" (April 26, 1993).

As it so happens, "The Chase" was directed by longtime Trek actor Jonathan Frakes, now an experienced director with a decades-long career. He also, by coincidence, directed "Lagrange Point," the penultimate episode of "Discovery." Earlier this year, Frakes talked to IndieWire about the end of the series and how it was merely a coincidence that one of his episodes of "NextGen" inspired a whole season of "Discovery." He takes no credit.