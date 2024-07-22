Barbarian Director Thought The Horror Movie Would Be Nothing More Than A Short Film

This post contains spoilers for "Barbarian."

Zach Cregger's "Barbarian" kicks off with a two-character scene that crackles with the tension of a finely crafted one-act play. It's probably impossible to walk into "Barbarian" without knowing you're watching a horror flick, but if you've no idea where the film is headed (beyond knowing Justin Long is going to show up at some point), you're able to sink into the alternately flirty and unnerving interaction between Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård as a couple of strangers who've been flung together in a double-booked Airbnb. And the longer the scene plays, the more on edge you get. Something's got to go south here, but neither of these characters have betrayed anything close to a sinister intent.

The whole situation is doubly fraught because we have no read on Cregger as a horror filmmaker. Prior to making "Barbarian," he was best known as one of the founding members of the sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know. And while he had two movies under his belt as a director, the first ("Miss March") was terrible and the second ("The Civil War on Drugs") barely got released. So this is basically uncharted territory for both Cregger and the viewer, which helps make the first act of "Barbarian" such a deliciously unpredictable experience.

And when a giant naked lady comes rushing out of the darkness of an underground passageway to smash Skarsgård's head repeatedly (and quite fatally) into a rocky wall, we cut to Long zooming along the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible sports car and, lo and behold, here is the sexual predator we were worried Skarsgård might be.

Surprised? So was Cregger. Because he had no idea where he was going when he wrote the first draft. He didn't even know he had a feature screenplay.