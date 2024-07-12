How The Shocking Ending Of Civil War Was Created

Major spoilers for "Civil War" follow.

Alex Garland's "Civil War" is on our list of one of the best movies of the year, and while some folks seem rather cold on the film, I think it's pretty damn good (you can read our positive review of the film right here). One of the things that fully sold me is the big, harrowing, action-packed climax. In "Civil War," a new American civil war has torn the country apart. The story picks up in the final days of the war, following a group of journalists as they drive across the war-scarred country, encountering various horrors along the way. In the film's third and final act, the journalists find themselves embedded with secessionist forces, known as the Western Forces, or WF.

One of the biggest complaints about "Civil War" is that Garland's script remains almost maddeningly neutral in regards to the conflict. In fact, we don't even learn much about the conflict itself at all. This is all by design — the film is neutral because its main characters are neutral. They're journalists who deliberately don't want to pick sides; they just want to get the story. That said, Garland sprinkles in some details here and there that make it somewhat clear what's going. While the WF are secessionists and could be seen as "bad guys," some dialogue makes it pretty obvious that the unnamed President of the United States, played by Nick Offerman, is a full-blown fascist, perhaps even a dictator. We learn that he's now serving his third term as president, he's dismantled the FBI (which, to be fair, isn't such a bad thing, now, is it?), and he's ordered drone strikes on American civilians. And while Garland has gone on record saying Offerman's character is not based directly on wannabe dictator Donald Trump, the character sports a red necktie in his final scenes, which is kind of a Trump trademark at this point. Feel free to draw your own conclusions, that's all I'm saying.

In the film's shocking finale, the WF invades Washington D.C., a moment that first features heavy firefighting on the streets of the nation's capital and then moves into the White House itself. As you might guess, this was a tricky sequence to pull off.