No, Nick Offerman's Civil War Character Isn't Based On Donald Trump

Remember Donald Trump? Of course you do — the terrible game show host turned terrible president is inescapable, and he's running for a second term this year. No matter what you think of Trump, it's not incorrect to say he's a divisive figure — and he's fond of stoking the flames of that divisiveness. With that in mind, any time a modern film portrays a divisive politician (or a figure with some sort of political power), it's easy to read that character as some sort of Trump stand-in. Sometimes this is intentional, sometimes it's not. But art often reflects life, and this is the world we live in.

In Alex Garland's "Civil War," a second American Civil War has torn the country apart, and a team of journalists is traveling across America documenting what they see as the days of the war wind down. It's bound to be a controversial film. Our own Jacob Hall wrote in his review: "Those hoping to have their personal beliefs mirrored in one way or another, to have Garland pick a side and validate a certain point of view, will be left wanting. And those hoping for a movie that is more loudly specific about its intentions may find its intentionally vague politics to be a cop-out."

Nick Offerman, Ron Swanson himself, plays the American President in "Civil War," which means he's bound to draw comparisons to Trump. However, according to Garland, any connections to Trump aren't deliberate. In the end, though, it's up to the viewer.