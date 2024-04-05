Alex Garland's Civil War Aims To Be A Rare Box Office Blockbuster For A24

A24 is a studio that has built up a good name over the last decade and change in Hollywood. It's a name that means something to moviegoers, and that's no small thing. But as the studio looks to compete in an increasingly volatile Hollywood landscape, minor theatrical successes like "Priscilla" and disastrous flops such as "Under the Silver Lake" aren't going to cut it anymore. So, the studio is going bigger and making its biggest bet ever with Alex Garland's "Civil War." The question is, can this politically-charged, unconventional war film break through like a more conventional blockbuster?

Given that Garland's latest carries a $50 million budget, A24 is certainly hoping so. The good news is that the initial numbers suggest that this one will be a winner, at least in the early going. "Civil War" is eyeing an opening between $18 and $24 million when it arrives next weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There will be no shortage of competition, as Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" and the "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" remake are also hitting theaters over that frame (with Universal additionally re-releasing "Shrek 2" for its 20th anniversary). None of them will be able to compete on the same level. To that end, Box Office Pro has the A24 war flick pulling in between $15 and $23 million domestically, while "Ministry" is eyeing a debut between $6 and $10 million.

A24 has never invested in a movie this large before. That's not to say it hasn't spent relatively big before. Last year's "Beau is Afraid" from Ari Aster cost $35 million, but it also only made $11 million worldwide, which is part of the problem. Needless to say, A24 needs this bet to pay off in a more significant manner. Fortunately, the early numbers are very encouraging as the studio's biggest opening weekend to date was posted by "Hereditary" ($13.6 million), followed by last year's surprise hit "Talk to Me" ($10 million).