The Next V/H/S Movie Will Finally Bring A Modern Horror Master Into The Fold
Be kind, rewind: the "V/H/S" franchise will return this Halloween season, with a new line-up of talent bringing six new segments to the screen. This latest film, titled "V/H/S/Beyond," will change things up a little bit by bringing sci-fi into the horror mix. Per Variety, the film "will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape." If that wasn't enough to get you excited, maybe the folks involved will be. Perhaps most prominent among the list of names involved with this new entry is Mike Flanagan, the modern horror master whose credits include "The Haunting of Hill House," "Doctor Sleep," "Oculus," and the most recent "The Fall of the House of Usher." Flanagan isn't directing, though — instead, he wrote a segment that will be helmed by his wife Kate Siegel, who has appeared in the majority of Flanagan's films and TV shows. The Siegel/Flanagan entry is titled "Stowaway."
"V/H/S/Beyond" will hit horror streaming service Shudder on October 4, 2024. Learn about the rest of the segments below.
V/H/S/Beyond is streaming this October
Here's the full list of segments, including who is involved in making them:
- "Stork": Directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart
- "Fur Babies": Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long
- "Live and Let Dive": Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner
- "Dream Girl": Directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson
- "Stowaway": Directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan
- And a special presentation by Jay Cheel
The "V/H/S" series began in 2012 with the first entry, and has been running ever since. Like most horror anthology films, these movies are hit and miss. Some of the segments are strong, others ... are not. In my humble opinion, the most recent entry, 2023's "V/H/S/85," was one of the worst of the bunch — I didn't care for any of the stories. And the film before that, 2022's "V/H/S/99" wasn't that great, either. But 2021's "V/H/S/94" was a lot of fun, so I'm not ready to write this series off just yet. And the involvement of Mike Flanagan in this new film gives me hope — I've been a Flana-fan since his first feature-length movie, 2011's "Absentia." And I'm particularly excited to see what Kate Siegel does with her directorial debut.