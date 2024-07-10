The Next V/H/S Movie Will Finally Bring A Modern Horror Master Into The Fold

Be kind, rewind: the "V/H/S" franchise will return this Halloween season, with a new line-up of talent bringing six new segments to the screen. This latest film, titled "V/H/S/Beyond," will change things up a little bit by bringing sci-fi into the horror mix. Per Variety, the film "will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape." If that wasn't enough to get you excited, maybe the folks involved will be. Perhaps most prominent among the list of names involved with this new entry is Mike Flanagan, the modern horror master whose credits include "The Haunting of Hill House," "Doctor Sleep," "Oculus," and the most recent "The Fall of the House of Usher." Flanagan isn't directing, though — instead, he wrote a segment that will be helmed by his wife Kate Siegel, who has appeared in the majority of Flanagan's films and TV shows. The Siegel/Flanagan entry is titled "Stowaway."

"V/H/S/Beyond" will hit horror streaming service Shudder on October 4, 2024. Learn about the rest of the segments below.