John DiMaggio Held A Grudge Against Futurama For Not Casting Him In This Role
In the "Futurama" episode "Time Keeps on Slippin'" (May 6, 2001), Earth is unexpectedly visited by the Harlem Globetrotters. In the 31st century, the Harlem Globetrotters have evolved into an alien species unto themselves and travel the heavens challenging neighboring worlds to antic-fueled basketball matches. This is when they're not back in their laboratories unlocking the secrets of ultra-advanced physics, chemistry, and theoretical math; the Harlem Globetrotters homeworld boasts the smartest scientists in the galaxy.
The Globetrotters have now arrived on Earth to challenge its denizens to a basketball tournament. In a clever subversion of screenwriting tropes, the Globetrotters announce that there is absolutely nothing at stake in this match, and that Earth will only suffer mild humiliation if they lose. Regardless, Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) becomes infected with pride and immediately grows a batch of creepy infant basketball player mutants in his lab. Then, using specially salvaged time particles — called chronitons — the professor instantaneously grows his mutant babies to adulthood.
It seems, however, that when the clumsy Planet Express crew was collecting the chronitons, they unwittingly tore a hole in the space-time continuum, causing time to skip forward in fits. As such, almost no time passes before the Globetrotters and the Professor's basketball mutants are suddenly facing off at Madison Cube Garden. The Big Game is, as one might expect, a zany affair.
The game is also being announced by the severed head of Marv Albert, kept alive in a jar. Albert was voiced by Emmy-winning writer and producer Jeff Cesario, who does a decent imitation of the legendary sportscaster.
On the DVD commentary for "Time Keeps on Slippin'," however, "Futurama" star John DiMaggio admitted being a little insulted that he wasn't asked to play Marv Albert. DiMaggio felt his impersonation was better than Cesario's.
Marv Albert? Yes!
Marv Albert is one of the best-known sportscasters in the history of the craft and served as the voice of the New York Knicks from 1967 all the way until 2005. He also served as an announcer for hockey, tennis, horse racing, and boxing, and worked as a reporter at two World Series and eight Super Bowls. Albert continued to work all the way into 2021 despite being convicted of assault in 1997; many remember the scandal and Albert's conviction with clarity.
Albert's voice possesses the sonorous, authoritative qualities that sportscasters have become known for, and it takes a special talent to be able to do a good imitation. The casting directors at "Futurama" felt that Jeff Cesario's impersonation was very good and likely provided a slightly different vocal quality than audiences were used to hearing from the usual "Futurama" cast.
The choice, however, miffed John DiMaggio, who plays the drunken robot Bender and multiple supporting characters besides. On the "Slippin'" commentary, "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen noted — playfully — that DiMaggio never forgave him for casting Cesario to play Marv Albert. DiMaggio confirmed his animosity by announcing, "I don't like his Marv! I don't like his Marv. [...] He's a nice guy! Oh, Jeff Cesario's a nice guy. He's a good comic."
But, by way of correction, DiMaggio launched into his Albert impersonation, adding a lot more vocal grit and wind to his voice than Cesario. It's perfectly accurate. One wonders why Cohen cast a new actor when a capable Marv Albert mimic was already on staff.
One might say this: Cesario sounded like a young Marv Albert, while DiMaggio was able to sound like Albert did in 2001, when the episode aired. They are both accurate.