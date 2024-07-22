John DiMaggio Held A Grudge Against Futurama For Not Casting Him In This Role

In the "Futurama" episode "Time Keeps on Slippin'" (May 6, 2001), Earth is unexpectedly visited by the Harlem Globetrotters. In the 31st century, the Harlem Globetrotters have evolved into an alien species unto themselves and travel the heavens challenging neighboring worlds to antic-fueled basketball matches. This is when they're not back in their laboratories unlocking the secrets of ultra-advanced physics, chemistry, and theoretical math; the Harlem Globetrotters homeworld boasts the smartest scientists in the galaxy.

The Globetrotters have now arrived on Earth to challenge its denizens to a basketball tournament. In a clever subversion of screenwriting tropes, the Globetrotters announce that there is absolutely nothing at stake in this match, and that Earth will only suffer mild humiliation if they lose. Regardless, Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) becomes infected with pride and immediately grows a batch of creepy infant basketball player mutants in his lab. Then, using specially salvaged time particles — called chronitons — the professor instantaneously grows his mutant babies to adulthood.

It seems, however, that when the clumsy Planet Express crew was collecting the chronitons, they unwittingly tore a hole in the space-time continuum, causing time to skip forward in fits. As such, almost no time passes before the Globetrotters and the Professor's basketball mutants are suddenly facing off at Madison Cube Garden. The Big Game is, as one might expect, a zany affair.

The game is also being announced by the severed head of Marv Albert, kept alive in a jar. Albert was voiced by Emmy-winning writer and producer Jeff Cesario, who does a decent imitation of the legendary sportscaster.

On the DVD commentary for "Time Keeps on Slippin'," however, "Futurama" star John DiMaggio admitted being a little insulted that he wasn't asked to play Marv Albert. DiMaggio felt his impersonation was better than Cesario's.