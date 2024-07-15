Star Trek: Discovery's Blu Del Barrio Took An Adira Keepsake With Them From Set

The character of Adira Tal (Blu Del Barrio) was introduced in "Star Trek: Discovery" in the episode "People of Earth" (October 29, 2020). In that episode, the U.S.S. Discovery had only recently arrived in the 32nd century after being sucked through a time hole from the 23rd century. The Discovery crew eventually found the distant future remnants of the Federation, and submitted themselves for inspection, hoping to learn more about the future. They found that power had changed dramatically in the past 930 years, mostly thanks to a galaxy-wide cataclysm called the Burn wherein all viable starships spontaneously exploded. The Discovery and its crew were to undergo a brand-new mission to restore the Federation and assure the galaxy that Starfleet was still around and eager to return to its utopian ways.

While the Discovery was undergoing inspection by a militant future organization called the United Earth Defense Force, Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) met the 16-year-old Adira Tal, an officer who was fascinated with the Discovery's ability to travel across a galaxy-wide network of interdimensional spores. Adira, fascinated by the Discovery, asks to be transferred onto the crew as a science officer. In the "The Sanctuary" (December 3, 2020), Adira will explain that they use nonbinary pronouns, matching Del Barrio's own pronouns.

Adira Tal would appear in 29 episodes of "Discovery" in toto, all the way through the final episode, "Life, Itself" which aired on May 30. Del Barrio loved their time on "Discovery," and the emotional journey the character went on. Sadly, because "Star Trek" is so stingy about their props and makeup, De Barrio wasn't allowed to take much home in terms of keepsakes. However, they revealed, in a recent interview with TrekMovie, that they did get to keep one thing: the back of their set chair.