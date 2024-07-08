The One Line In Shaun Of The Dead That Was Changed For American Audiences

Even though American English comes from across the pond, many discrepancies have risen between the two languages over the years, whether it's the meaning of certain words in different contexts or the pronunciation of words like "herbs" and "aluminum." There are also more amusing cases when words like "fanny" have a much different meaning in the United Kingdom. So when a movie is being imported into the United States from the UK, that can occasionally create some challenges with a film's dialogue, especially if a particular line is intended to be a punchline and the words in question have different meaning in the U.S. That's exactly why Edgar Wright's quintessential horror comedy "Shaun of the Dead" (which is still influencing movies today) had to change just one line for American audiences.

In "Shaun of the Dead," the titular slacker played by Simon Pegg finds himself in the middle of a zombie outbreak alongside his dimwitted best friend, Ed (Nick Frost). The two British buds round up Shaun's recently estranged ex-girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield), his mother and step-father (Penelope Wilton and Bill Nighy), and a pair of their friends (Lucy Davis and Dylan Moran) before heading to their local pub, The Winchester, hoping that it proves to be a safe stronghold.

While you might think the film's use of a certain vulgarity that's much more derogatory in the United States would have been a source of contention (or a more memorable improvised line that's equally as raunchy), it's actually a much more innocuous piece of dialogue that could have created some confusion and ruined one of the movie's jokes. As Simon Pegg recently explained in an interview tied to his return to "The Boys" on Prime Video, the one line that needed to be changed for American audiences concerned the zombie girl Shaun and Ed encounter in their garden.