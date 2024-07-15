Marvel's Iron Man 2 Designed A Custom Toilet For Robert Downey Jr. To Puke In

It's probably pretty exciting to work as a production designer on a massive blockbuster Marvel movie. After all, it gives people the opportunity to go really big and wild with their ideas because of the sky-high budgets, and it's a guarantee their designs will be seen by millions and millions of people. Besides the associated stressors that go with that kind of high profile job, there is just one other major working hazard: sometimes the design requests can be a little weird. Like "Hey, we need you to design a high tech toilet for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to puke in" kind of weird.

For production designer J. Michael Riva, that kind of thing is all in a day's work, but it's a pretty strange request even for a franchise that has a talking raccoon, Norse gods, and space aliens of every shape and size. Due to some big changes made throughout the troubled and chaotic production of "Iron Man 2," the toilet never ended up seeing the light of day. This all seems kind of silly, but that toilet would have played a part in a much darker turn for the film — one that may have had an impact on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right, a porcelain throne might have been a deciding factor in the MCU's overall tone and success.