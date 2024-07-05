Why Beverly Hills Cop 4 Has A Random Happy Gilmore Cameo

Mark Molloy's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" succeeds in large part because it is unabashedly formulaic in a way many mainstream programmers are afraid to be nowadays (though we're not all fans here at /Film). Yes, superhero movies and four-quadrant family entertainments contain obligatory elements like Easter eggs for the properties' hardcore fan base and mid- or post-credit scenes to juice excitement for the next installment, but, narratively, the brand managers (i.e. filmmakers) feel a need to overdeliver. It's no longer enough to deliver a simple, well-told story. This is how ephemeral studio/streaming tentpoles wind up with bloated runtimes and obscenely inflated budgets. When viewers look up from their phones to check in on "Red Notice," they expect to see something of significance happening.

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," which mercifully clocks in a shade under two hours (with credits), has its share of fan service, but story-wise, Molloy and his screenwriters zip from scene to scene with pleasing efficacy. Per the old writing maxim I've seen attributed to everyone from Julius Epstein to Vladimir Nabokov, the film is a steady progression of getting Axel Foley up a tree, throwing rocks at him, and getting him down the tree. What makes the formula sing, in this instance, is Eddie Murphy's off-the-cuff comedic invention (though that's been cleverly modified in this sequel).

So, it's surprising when Molloy makes a weird detour deep into the film to drop in an Easter egg wholly unrelated to the "Beverly Hills Cop" universe. And while the credits list Christopher McDonald's character as "Golfer," every single "Happy Gilmore" knows the irate linksman who dresses Foley down for crashing a helicopter adjacent to the putting green is none other than Shooter McGavin.