It Took Years To Get The Rights For Dune, But Only 15 Minutes To Find A Director

Frank Herbert's "Dune" is an unkillable intellectual property. The novel was rejected by a multitude of publishing houses before a company best known for putting out auto-repair manuals took a chance on the sandswept sci-fi saga. Despite poor reviews and soft sales, the book caught on via word-of-mouth, spawning a series of bestselling novels that, unsurprisingly, caught the eye of Hollywood producers eager to find the next "Star Wars." They failed. Repeatedly.

Peyote Western pioneer Alejandro Jodorowsky sought to craft a mind-bending epic out of Herbert's novel, and, as recounted in the un-making-of documentary "Jodorowsky's Dune," dreamed too big. David Lynch was the next man up, and I think, as a fan of the first few books, succeeded in delivering a wildly truncated, yet generally coherent rendition of the novel on his own delectably perverse terms. Alas, critics, audiences, and most Herbert fans didn't dig it, so the property got mothballed for 15 years until the SciFi Channel greenlit a miniseries that appeased those clamoring for a superficially-faithful, sensibly budgeted adaptation and no one else.

"Dune" subsequently landed at Paramount, which, like every other studio in the 2000s, was eager to find the next "Lord of the Rings." Directors Peter Berg and Pierre Morel came and went, and the studio gradually lost interest. The adaptation rights were once again up for grabs, thus clearing the way for producers Mary Parent and Cale Boyer to pursue what had long been a dream project for them. For several years, they had nothing more than the fantasy of succeeding where so many others had failed. Then, in a rare instance of Hollywood kismet, everything clicked into place, and, two years after signing a tremendously game Denis Villeneuve to direct, they were making a movie that, to date, seemed unmakable.