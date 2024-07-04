Smile, You Son Of A Brick: New Jaws LEGO Set Builds Steven Spielberg's Shark And The Orca

"You open the beaches on the 4th of July, it's like ringing the dinner bell for Christ's sakes." Instead, we're going to be opening The LEGO Shop for a new building brick set inspired by Steven Spielberg's suspenseful classic "Jaws," from the great white shark that wreaks havoc on Amity Island to the boat with an unlikely trio of men trying to stop it.

That's right, today is the holiday known for sharks snacking on a buffet provided by a money-driven mayor too stubborn to see what's best for his constituents. Eventually, it takes police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and drunk but effective shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) venturing out on the boat known as the Orca to settle the score. Now, this iconic blockbuster battle at sea will be brought to life in building brick form, courtesy of LEGO.

Inspired by a LEGO Ideas submission from a longtime fan and Master Builder, the official "Jaws" LEGO set lets fans of the beloved movie build both the man-eating shark and the boat that pursues him. The "Jaws" LEGO set clocks in at 1,497 pieces, with a shark that certainly rivals the size of the boat. What's great is that the shark can either be placed on the diorama display, built to look as if it's attacking the boat in the ocean, or displayed with the full shark body on a display stand next to the boat.

Take a closer look at the new "Jaws" LEGO set below, and find out when and how you can order it.