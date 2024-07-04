Smile, You Son Of A Brick: New Jaws LEGO Set Builds Steven Spielberg's Shark And The Orca
"You open the beaches on the 4th of July, it's like ringing the dinner bell for Christ's sakes." Instead, we're going to be opening The LEGO Shop for a new building brick set inspired by Steven Spielberg's suspenseful classic "Jaws," from the great white shark that wreaks havoc on Amity Island to the boat with an unlikely trio of men trying to stop it.
That's right, today is the holiday known for sharks snacking on a buffet provided by a money-driven mayor too stubborn to see what's best for his constituents. Eventually, it takes police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and drunk but effective shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) venturing out on the boat known as the Orca to settle the score. Now, this iconic blockbuster battle at sea will be brought to life in building brick form, courtesy of LEGO.
Inspired by a LEGO Ideas submission from a longtime fan and Master Builder, the official "Jaws" LEGO set lets fans of the beloved movie build both the man-eating shark and the boat that pursues him. The "Jaws" LEGO set clocks in at 1,497 pieces, with a shark that certainly rivals the size of the boat. What's great is that the shark can either be placed on the diorama display, built to look as if it's attacking the boat in the ocean, or displayed with the full shark body on a display stand next to the boat.
Take a closer look at the new "Jaws" LEGO set below, and find out when and how you can order it.
The Jaws LEGO set is a perfect engine, an eating machine
Aboard the boat, you'll get Brody, Hooper, and Qunt, as well as all the important accessories needed for shark hunting: a revolver, compass, fishing rod, harpoon, spear, and the yellow barrels used to keep the stealthy shark visible in the water. The boat itself also has a removable roof with cool details inside, as well as an adjustable boom and rigging.
The diorama stand itself is made for display, complete with a little LEGO plaque featuring the movie's most famous quote: "You're gonna need a bigger boat," a line that is often slightly misquoted. It's similar to the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" LEGO set that was released for the "Indiana Jones" franchise not too long ago, which also featured a famous quote from the movie, although the "Jaws" set doesn't have as many technic pieces giving it moving parts.
Speaking of quotes, here's one from Johnny Campbell, the fan designer who created the LEGO Ideas set that inspired the official "Jaws" LEGO set:
"'Jaws' is my favourite movie of all-time, so I really wanted to recreate it in LEGO bricks. LEGO building has always been a part of my life in some shape or form but in order to get all of the finer details, I actually freeze-framed JAWS as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along. It is just mind-blowing that my design is now an official LEGO set. I can't wait to stand in a LEGO shop looking at the shelves and seeing a set that I have been involved with and watching someone buying it. It's every LEGO fan's dream!
So, how can you get it? The "Jaws" LEGO set goes up for pre-order for LEGO Insiders starting on August 3, 2024, and it will be on sale for everyone else beginning on August 6. The retail price will be $149.99 at The LEGO Shop. Happy hunting!