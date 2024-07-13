Bones' Creators Had A Spat With The Studio Over A Washington Monument Scene

"Bones" had an impressive run. The procedural crime dramedy comprises 246 episodes, making for a total of 12 seasons. Of course, a show that goes on for as long as that was going to encounter some issues at along the way. Over its decade-plus run, there were all manner of problems that cropped up on "Bones," from the fresh body that went too far for producer Stephen Nathan to the storyline that star David Boreanez thought was just "bad television."

Usually, the show managed to overcome its issues, often in ingenious fashion. For instance, there was one point at which "Bones" borrowed a set from a short-lived Kelsey Grammer sitcom in order to shoot several scenes and ensure the set didn't go to waste. Or how about the time the showrunners cleverly covered up star Emily Deschanel's injury using an eyepatch and a circus-focused storyline.

But often, the show would stoke the ire of the network on which it aired. Fox, which has since been subsumed by Disney, wasn't exactly unfamiliar with its shows pushing the envelope. It had endured more than a decade of antagonism from "The Simpsons," after all. But a season 1 episode of "Bones" seemed to really irk the network's execs. In true "Bones" fashion, however, the showrunners simply went ahead and did what they needed to do anyway.