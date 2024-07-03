One Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Moment In The Bear Season 3 Could Have Huge Consequences

A driving force of this season is Carmy wanting a Michelin star for the restaurant — it's part of the justification for his drive for perfection, and his insistence that they change the menu every day. But according to the New York Post, restaurants cannot simply apply for Michelin stars. In the real world, there's a rigorous judging process that usually plays out across multiple visits so the evaluators can assess six different categories: quality of ingredients, culinary skills, consistency, value for money, ambiance and service, and consistent evolution. Carmy has gone out of his way to make sure the ingredients, culinary skills, and consistent evolution would get passing grades. We don't have enough info to be able to judge how they're doing in the "value for money" category, but when it comes to consistency and the ambiance and service categories, the tension with Richie is obviously having a significant negative impact. To quote Neil Fak, "the vibe's weird."

We find out in the finale that the Tribune review is mixed and the funding of the restaurant is in serious doubt. Couple that with Sydney waffling about whether or not she's going to stay at The Bear, and things aren't exactly looking up for Carmy at the moment. Wouldn't it be a great way to raise the stakes in season 4 if this time of utter chaos happens to be the same time that Michelin comes calling? If Carmy's somehow able to convince Uncle Jimmy to keep funding the place a little longer, but Sydney, seemingly the only person keeping Carmy and Richie from killing each other, decides to leave just in time for the Michelin judge to come back, Carmy's dream could be in serious jeopardy. And ironically, it would be his own fault for driving her away.

The first three seasons of "The Bear" are streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.