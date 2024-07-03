The Acolyte's Classic Star Wars Easter Eggs Are More Then Just Clever Nods

The first place we're brought to is an unknown planet that bears a striking resemblance to Ahch-To, the planet where Luke Skywalker exiled himself to prior to the events of the sequel trilogy. You'll notice that even Mae is given an outfit that has the cut-out shoulder windows that Rey (Daisy Ridley) bears when she seeks Luke out and commences training on the island where he exiled himself — which is also believed to be the location of the first Jedi Temple.

The island seen in "Teach/Corrupt" appears to be a place of peace, an interesting dichotomy for a location where an apparent Sith lives. But there is a deeper layer to this island. In the Legends continuity, one of the places where the precious saber-shorting metal cortosis (which we wrote about last week at length) is found is called Bal'demnic. It's a planet that became important in the old continuity in regards to the history of the Sith, specifically Darth Plagueis and Darth Tenebrous (the immediate predecessors of Darth Sidious, better known as Sheev Palpatine). In Legends continuity, a great deposit of cortosis ore was found on this site. It's also where Darth Plagueis killed his master.

As we watch the Stranger talk about how he's searching for the power of two and a pupil in "Teach/Corrupt," there is nothing to suggest that this isn't actually Darth Plagueis or even Darth Tenebrous. Granted, both of them were different alien species in the Legends canon, but it's certainly plausible either one of them (if not both of them) could be re-imagined as a human in the new continuity. There are so many potential possibilities offered by the appearance of this planet. That's on top of the yin-yang parallels between Luke residing on Ahch-To and the Stranger similarly living in isolation on his island in order to avoid being found. Both characters also lead their would-be pupils on a merry chase around the island to give them a better sense of their unglamorous day-to-day lives.