Star Trek: Discovery's Ryn Actor Had An Alternate Ending In Mind For The Character

The character of Ryn (Noah Averbach-Katz) was a tragic figure in "Star Trek: Discovery." Ryn was an Andorian who had signed a lifetime contract with a dangerous capitalist syndicate called the Emerald Chain, effectively meaning he was enslaved for life. He was kept in line by his vicious boss, the Orion Osyraa (Janet Kidder), by a bomb that she implanted in his neck. There was a time when Ryn dreamed of escaping and even staged an uprising against Osyraa. His rebellion, however, eventually ceased and he was forced back into servitude. His antennae were chopped off as punishment and he was thereafter tasked with implanting bombs in the necks of other enslaved individuals.

Osyraa and the other enslaved beings all hated him. Ryn didn't feel too positively about himself, either.

Ryn didn't achieve any hope until a visit from the U.S.S. Discovery, a ship that had just traveled through a time portal from 930 years in the past. The crew of the Discovery, being displaced in time, didn't have any knowledge of the Emerald Chain, Osyraa, or the great mercantile system that had come to replace the Federation in the distant future. All they saw were enslaved individuals that needed freeing. Ryn ended up helping with another uprising, fleeing Osyraa with a revealing secret: she was running out of resources.

Sadly, Ryn wasn't able to stay with the crew of the Discovery. Osyraa found him, recaptured him, and executed him. Ryn only appeared in three episodes of "Discovery."

That didn't mean that Averbach-Katz didn't picture a better story arc for his character. In 2021, the actor engaged in a Reddit AMA where he stated that he'd envisioned a future for Ryn where he not only survived, but got to have his own love story.