Why Star Trek: Discovery's Ryn Actor Did A Lot Of Sleeping On Set

The character of Ryn (Noah Averbach-Katz) only appeared in three episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery," but he did leave an impression. Ryn, a blue-skinned Andorian, was introduced in the show's third season, shortly after the title ship flew through an aperture in time, and wound up in the year 3188 (having departed the year 2258). In the ensuing 930 years, the galaxy suffered through a massive spatial cataclysm that caused almost every starship in flight to spontaneously explode. This cataclysm, nicknamed "the Burn," cause the Federation to almost entirely collapse, resulting in a mercantile, capitalist system to rise in its place. The galaxy was now ruled largely by a mob-like entity called the Emerald Chain, a slave-based trading organization overseen by the vicious Orion Osyraa (Janet Kidder).

Osyraa had Ryn in her employ. Ryn had signed a contract, making him Osyraa's slave for life. He previously tried to stage a rebellion, but the rebellion was quelled and Ryn's antennae were chopped off as punishment. He was subsequently forced to implant bombs into the necks of other slaves, making him widely hated by just about everyone. Ryn was a sad character without hope. It wouldn't be until he encountered people from 930 years ago that he would see that hope was available again.

Averbach-Katz required a lot of extensive makeup to give him the blue skin and facial ridges required to play an Andorian. In his first episode, he had a beard, but the makers of "Discovery" nixed the beard to save time in the makeup chair. The makeup was so extensive, however, and the shooting schedule so busy that Averbach-Katz admitted to sleeping in his makeup. He described his daily routine on "Discovery" in a Reddit AMA from 2021.