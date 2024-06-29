Bones Auctioned Off Classic Props From The Show After The Series Finale

"Bones" enjoyed one of the most incredible runs of any TV show in the 2000s. The Fox series ran for 12 seasons, airing 246 episodes. It's an unthinkable number for a scripted show in the new streaming dominated landscape. But what happens when a show like this ends? More specifically, what happens to all of the props and costumes used during the series? Are they just left to languish in a warehouse somewhere never to be seen again like the Ark of the Covenant at the end of "Raiders of the Lost Ark?" In this case, a great many of the show's props were made available to the general public.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly in 2017 after the "Bones" finale aired, the folks at Screenbid got hold of hundreds upon hundreds of items from the show, holding a massive auction with said items going to the highest bidder. The auction included more than 1,000 props from the show's run, including some of its most cherished iconography. The auction included, amongst many other things, Booth's desk, Booth's FBI ID, Brennan's prop published books, Brennan's lab coat, Booth and Brennan's living room couch, Zack's King of the Lab trophy, Jeffersonian Institute forensics kits, and even Booth's beer helmet, which the "Bones" crew made good use of long after that episode aired.

Most amazing of all? Gormogon's silver skeleton was available to whoever was willing to pay the most. Since the auction took place seven years ago, it's a little hard to track down where the items ended up. Someone somewhere has that beer hat in their home. And yes, someone indeed went home with that skeleton. But what about everything else? What about the smaller items? It turns out, those were very much attainable for anyone who had even a little bit of disposable income.